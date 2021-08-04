Former hard-nosed University of Maine winger John Tortorella, the winningest American-born coach in National Hockey League history, will be a studio analyst for NHL games on ESPN this coming season, according to published reports.

The 63-year-old Tortorella had been the coach of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets this past season but the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and Tortorella and the Blue Jackets decided to part ways after the season.

Tortorella’s Blue Jackets went 18-26-12 in the abbreviated season. He had led them to four playoff berths in six years and two playoff series wins including a shocking four-game sweep of Tampa Bay in 2019.





Tampa Bay had won the President’s Trophy awarded to the team with the best regular season record. It was Columbus’ first-ever playoff series victory. The Concord, Massachusetts, native was the head coach for Tampa Bay when it won its first Stanley Cup title in 2004.

He has also been the head coach of the New York Rangers and Vancouver Canucks and has a career record of 673-541, plus 37 ties and 132 overtime or shootout losses.

He is a two-time winner of the Jack Adams Award given to the NHL’s Coach of the Year. He is one of just five coaches who have won it with different teams as he won it with Tampa Bay and Columbus. He worked briefly as a studio analyst for TSN between coaching jobs in 2008.

Tortorella began his college career at Salem State (Massachusetts) and spent one year there before transferring to UMaine for the 1978-79 season to join younger brother Jim, a freshman goaltender that year.

Tortorella, one of the most physical and aggressive players in program history despite a 5-foot-9, 174-pound frame, is UMaine’s 43rd all-time leading scorer with 110 points on 39 goals and 71 assists in 99 games. He was also a reserve infielder on the Black Bears’ baseball team.