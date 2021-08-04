Brayden Clark allowed just one hit over six innings and Beverly, Massachusetts, scored five unearned runs en route to a 12-0 victory over Quirk Motor City of Bangor during Wednesday’s opening round of the Senior American Legion Northeast Regional baseball tournament in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.

The Maine champion will face Newport, Rhode Island, in an elimination game at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Rhode Island fell to Hamburg, New York, 5-1 in its opener.

Clark yielded only a third-inning infield single to Quirk Motor City’s Joe D’Angelo while striking out six batters and walking no one before ending his day on the mound.





The Massachusetts champions pounded out 15 hits against four Quirk Motor City pitchers. Tyler Petrosino had three singles with two runs scored and an RBI to pace the winners.

Massachusetts broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth, capitalizing on four hits and two Quirk Motor City errors to score three unearned runs.

Lee Pacheco hit a two-run double and scored on a single by Nick Fox to make it 6-0 in the fifth, and Massachusetts capitalized on two more Quirk Motor City errors in the sixth to score two more runs and then added four runs in the top of the seventh.

Matt Seymour added a seventh-inning single for Quirk Motor City.