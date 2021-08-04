REDMOND, Washington — Microsoft said employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month.

The tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.”

The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.

Caregivers of people who are immunosuppressed or parents of children who are too young to receive a vaccine can work from home until January, the company said.

Microsoft’s new vaccine policy follows similar moves last week by other employers, including Google and Facebook, along with Disney and Walmart.