Machias Savings Bank has awarded over $50,000 in Community Development Grant funding to 14 organizations across the state.

The following organizations have received funding from MSB’s Community Development Grant:

– Aroostook County Action Program – $5,000

– Adopt-A-Block of Aroostook – $5,000

– Habitat for Humanity of Greater Bangor – $5,000

– Bangor Area Homeless Shelter – $5,000

– Town of Danforth – $2,500

– Downeast Community Partners – $5,000

– Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries – $2,500

– The Opportunity Alliance – $5,000

– Locker Project – $2,500

– Apex Youth Connection – $2,666

– New Ventures Maine, UMA/UMS – $2,500

– MaineStream Finance – $2,500

– Boots2Roots – $2,500

– Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project – $2,500





“Our focus here is on supporting organizations that prioritize financial health, youth and education, and economic and workforce development projects focused on community development,” said Melissa Denbow, VP, community experience manager at Machias Savings Bank. “As a bank we’re focused on moving Maine forward, one customer, one business, and one community at a time. This grant is an opportunity to do just that.”

Funding was awarded to projects that create or retain jobs, revitalize communities within the bank’s service area, and help to provide affordable housing or other programs designed to assist low-to-moderate income individuals and/or families.

“The entire ACAP Team is so appreciative of the continued support of Machias Savings,” said Sherry Locke of the Aroostook County Action Program. “The Community Development award has allowed ACAP to engage in a new program that provides necessary education and training to SNAP recipients. This generous gift will impact low income individuals and families as they receive the education and training they need to increase their earning potential.”