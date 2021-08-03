Former Messalonskee High School basketball standout Nick Mayo has landed a spot on the Golden State Warriors’ Summer League roster.

The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Mayo, who went on to become the all-time leading scorer at Eastern Kentucky University, has played professionally in Japan for the last two seasons.

The former Bangor Daily News All-Maine first-team honoree and 2015 USA Today player of the year for Maine played in seven games for the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Summer League before signing his first professional contract with the Chiba Jets Funabashi of the Japanese B League.

Mayo, an Oakland native, played one season with the Jets, averaging 14.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Last summer he signed with the Levanga Hokkaido of the same league and averaged a league-leading 21.5 points per game to go with 8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest while making 53 percent of his shots from the field in 55 games.

The Warriors will begin summer league play in the California Classic tournament hosted by the Sacramento Kings this Tuesday and Wednesday. Golden State will face Sacramento on the first night and the Miami Heat on the second night.

Golden State then will head to Las Vegas to compete Aug. 8-17 in the 16th MGM Resorts NBA Summer League, which will feature all 30 NBA teams. All games during the 10-day competition will air live on the ESPN family of networks or on NBA TV.

Mayo, 23, averaged 24.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.8 steals per game as a senior at Messalonskee while shooting 50.2 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point range and 81.1 percent from the free-throw line. He also was a finalist for Maine’s Mr. Basketball award and was the 2015 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Mayo went on to become only the second player in the 71-year history of the Ohio Valley Conference to be named first team all-conference four times while at Eastern Kentucky. He finished his career fifth on the OVC all-time scoring list with 2,316 points.

As a senior at EKU he ranked 10th in the nation in scoring at 23.7 points per game.