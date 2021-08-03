Owen “O.J.” Logue, a Maine Running Hall of Fame inductee, has been named the head men’s and women’s cross country coach at Maine Maritime Academy in Castine.

Logue replaces Ryan King, who had stepped down from the post to transition the program to new leadership before his death last month. Veteran assistant coaches Will “Juicebox” Martell and Bryan Wolf will return to help Logue guide the Mariners this fall.

Logue, who has a doctorate in higher education leadership from Vanderbilt University, is interim executive director of the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and the long-distance running coach for the USA Deaf Track and Field Team, which will compete in Brazil in May 2022.





He previously served as executive director of The Maine Educational Center of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing and Governor Baxter School for the Deaf.

Logue coached cross country and indoor track at the University of Maine for seven years and outdoor track at Bangor High School for two years. Logue also was a Deaf Olympian representing the United States in track and field in 1981 and 1985.

Logue was Maine’s top finisher in the 1981 Boston Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 26 minutes. He was inducted into the Maine Running Hall of Fame in 2006 and the Deaf Long Distance Runners Hall of Fame in 2012.

During his more than 30 years in higher education as a teacher and administrator, Logue has held faculty appointments at the University of Maine, Smith College and Providence College.