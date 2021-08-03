Alan Cooper really enjoys fishing and enjoying outdoors pursuits in Maine. Today’s contributed photo shows one of his successful visits.

Cooper, who lives in Tampa, Florida, landed this 22-inch landlocked salmon while fishing in September 2018 on the East Outlet at Moosehead Lake.

He was fishing from a drift boat with longtime Maine Guide Chad Cray, who worked with Dan Legere of the Maine Guide Fly Shop and Service in Greenville.

Cooper continues to fish in Maine as often as he is able.

“I love to fish the East Outlet in the fall because the salmon run is usually good and there’s usually good water levels in the river,” he said. “It’s fun to fish from a drift boat because you can cover the entire river.”

The fish Cooper is holding in the photo was a good one.

“This salmon was close to the upper end of the size that spawn in the East Outlet,” he said. “It was the fattest one that I’ve caught.”

Cooper hopes to latch onto another quality fish when he returns to Maine later this year.

“I plan to be up there again this year in late September fishing with one of Danny Legere’s guides after I return from a week canoeing down the Allagash,” Cooper said.

Thanks to Alan for sharing his photo!

