BANGOR — As cases of COVID-19 increase across the state due to the Delta variant, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center continues to review visitation policy and adjust to ensure everyone’s safety.

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, most patients may have two loved ones visit per day between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Changes beginning on Aug. 4 include:



• Adult inpatients: Two visitors per patient per day are permitted.

• End-of-Life: Four visitors per patient, per day with two at the bedside at a time.

• Trauma: Patient is permitted one escort while in this service area. The escort is permitted to leave the Medical Center one time each day and return.

Visitation remains unchanged in the following instances:

• Emergency Department, Surgery/Procedure: Patient is permitted one escort while in these service areas. The escort is permitted to leave the Medical Center one time each day and return.

• Labor and Delivery: Two visitors permitted 24/7 during the labor process. Once the baby delivers, one support person may stay 24/7 and a second person may visit 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

• Outpatient appointments: Adult patients are still encouraged to come alone unless it is necessary for a support person to assist with communication, disruptive behavior, or mobility needs. For pediatric outpatient appointments, up to two parents/guardians/primary caregivers may accompany the patient.

• Pediatric/NICU; patients who require additional support for communication, or behavioral health: Two visitors permitted at a time 24/7.

Visitors must be 18-plus and meet screening requirements. Masking remains required at all times while at the Medical Center, regardless of vaccination status, following the CDC guidelines for the safety of all individuals in healthcare facilities. This means visitors may not eat or drink while in patient rooms or other patient care areas.

There are times when having additional loved ones present beyond standard visiting hours is crucial, and exceptions to these visiting changes will be reviewed by leaders on a case by case basis.

Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center continues to monitors COVID-19 changes in the community, and will adjust its policies to ensure the safety of patients, staff and visitors.