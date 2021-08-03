LEVANT — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is competing against 20 other corn mazes across the country for best corn maze in the U.S. Over the last three years, the local farm has placed first or second in the contest put on by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards and is hoping to win again with their 2021 design, “Charlotte’s Web.”

The design is based on the beloved children’s book “Charlotte’s Web,” by Maine author E.B. White (Harper & Brothers, 1952). Listed as one of America’s top 100 most-loved novels, “Charlotte’s Web” is a touching barnyard classic that captures the wonder of friendship between the pig, Wilbur, and the spider, Charlotte, who saves him from an untimely end by writing words in her web to convince the farmer that the pig is special. The maze features a vocabulary game with three levels of difficulty for the whole family.

“This delightful book highlights the power of friendship, farming, and our words.” said Jonathan Kenerson, CEO at Treworgys. “These are values and themes that are core to what we do here and we are excited to share this experience with our community.”



The contest winner is determined by number of votes and allows each person to vote daily at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-corn-maze/treworgy-family-orchards-levant-maine/ Treworgys credits prior years’ success to their tens of thousands of loyal fans. The contest runs until noon on Monday, Aug. 30. The winner will be announced Friday, Sept. 10. The maze is open now through early November. Tickets are $10 per person and include a kiddie soft serve ice cream.