TOKYO — Simone Biles will at last return to Olympic competition Tuesday on Day 11 of the Tokyo Games.

Biles was the face of these Olympic Games leading into Tokyo until a case of the “twisties” sidelined the six-time Olympic medalist.

Biles, citing issues surrounding air awareness, first pulled out of team competition after one event and said she needed time to focus on her mental health. She also skipped four of her five scheduled events, only announcing Monday that she’d return for the balance beam.





“We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow — Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!! Can’t wait to watch you both!” USA Gymnastics said in a statement.

The 24-year-old Biles won bronze on beam in Rio de Janeiro five years ago. Lee won the women’s all-around while Biles sat out, bronze in the uneven bars and was part of the group that won silver in women’s team competition.

The women’s balance beam final will be streamed live on Peacock starting at 4 a.m. with an encore — along with the men’s horizontal bar final — during NBC’s primetime coverage beginning at 8 p.m.

The men’s horizontal and parallel bars will also be decided.

It will be a big night at Olympic Stadium for American hurdlers Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad. They are expected to race each other for the gold in the 400-meter hurdles.

The women’s golf tournament begins with four Americans — Nelly Korda, Jessica Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson — headlining the 60-player field.