Maine Center for Disease Control Director Nirav Shah said his agency is considering whether to continue using the U.S. Centers for Disease Control map to determine which areas in Maine have substantial and high transmission of COVID-19 and where face coverings should be recommended indoors.

Speaking during Maine Calling on Monday, Shah said Maine’s low population levels make risk levels fluctuate daily.

“One day, Somerset County is a risk. Piscataquis is, and then it’s not. That, I recognize, whipsaws people,” he said.

Shah said that his agency is researching whether a different approach than the U.S. CDC map would be a better fit for Maine to determine higher-risk areas. Currently, masks are recommended indoors in Waldo and Somerset Counties.