This story will be updated.

A Hermon man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a car crash last summer in Bangor that killed his son and seriously injured his wife, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office.

Stephen Fiddie. Credit: Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

Stephen Fiddie, 50, is charged with manslaughter, a Class A crime, two counts of aggravated operating under the influence of intoxicants, two counts of driving to endanger, both Class C crimes, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class D crime.





Fiddie, who allegedly was under the influence of drugs at the time of the crash, was arrested Saturday and taken to the Penobscot County Jail.

He was scheduled to appear Monday afternoon before a judge at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Fiddie was driving a silver minivan at about 6:41 p.m. Aug. 20 on Harlow Street when he came to a “violent stop” after striking a building near the intersection with Kenduskeag Avenue, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said last year.

If convicted of the most serious charge of manslaughter, Fiddie faces up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.