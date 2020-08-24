A 10-year-old was killed Saturday evening after a van crashed in Bangor.

Stephen Fiddie, 49, of Hermon was driving a silver minivan on Harlow Street about 6:41 p.m. when he came to a “violent stop” after striking a building near the Kenduskeag Avenue intersection, Bangor police Sgt. Wade Betters said Monday morning.





Both of his passengers, 50-year-old Holly Fiddie of Levant and 10-year-old Micah Fiddie, also of Levant, had to be extricated from the wreck, Betters said.

Micah Fiddie was taken to a local hospital, where the child died, Betters said.

“This was a terrible accident, and we send our deepest condolences to the Fiddie family and their friends,” Betters said in a statement.

The crash remains under investigation.