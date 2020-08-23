One person has died from injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night when the vehicle struck a building on Harlow Street in Bangor, according to local police.

The individual has not been identified.





Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the department, said Sunday afternoon that details would not be released until Monday.

Betters described the crash as “serious.”

Video broadcast on Facebook from the accident scene showed rescue workers at Eastern Fire Protection, located at 408 Harlow St. near the Kenduskeag Avenue intersection.