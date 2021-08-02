Portland-based Murray Plumb & Murray is pleased to welcome Elizabeth A. Boepple, Esq. as a partner at the firm. Boepple is an environmental and land use lawyer working with clients throughout New England. She specializes in commercial real estate, land use, energy, and business law, with extensive experience and a special interest in working with hospitality clients, farms and food producers.

Boepple regularly counsels businesses, individuals and HOA’s in a full range of land use and environmental matters before local and state agencies as well as trial and appellate state courts and federal trial courts. Her active multi-state practice includes substantial experience working with businesses in the commercial recreational and resort industry and representing individuals in complex land use disputes.

“We’re excited to welcome Beth to the firm,” noted Drew Anderson, managing director of Murray Plumb & Murray. “She has demonstrated expertise in the fields of land use and environmental matters and she’ll be a great asset, offering her impressive knowledge and expansive skillset to our clients at Murray Plumb & Murray.”





Notable work has included acting as counsel for the last 15 years to a historic resort in Manchester, Vermont, on land use and development; representing The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests in defeating Eversource Energy’s Northern Pass transmission line through New Hampshire; and serving as Special Associate Attorney General for Idaho in Maine v. McCarthy before the US District Court of Maine.

Originally from Vermont, Boepple was a successful restaurateur before earning her Juris Doctor degree from Vermont Law School. She has been a partner in the law firms of Lambert Coffin in Maine, and prior to that in Witten, Woolmington, Campbell, and Boepple in Vermont. Most recently she was a partner with BCM Environmental & Land Law.

She is passionate about community involvement, serving as a volunteer lawyer for Conservation Law Foundation’s Legal Food Hub and as an active board member with Community Housing of Maine and MOFGA, as well as recently serving as chair on the City of Portland Planning Board and spending ten years on Vermont’s State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation. She also works as a consultant with Vermont Law School’s Center for Agriculture & Food Systems where she advises staff attorneys assisting farmers and food producers with legal solutions.

Boepple is a resident of Fryeburg.

Maine law firm Murray Plumb & Murray has been helping individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses successfully navigate legal issues since 1973. Attorneys at this mid-sized firm are known as relentless client advocates who go beyond winning to help shape the law they practice and better the community they serve. The firm’s practice areas include: Business & Corporate; Business Reorganization; Construction; Criminal Defense; Education; Employment; Environmental and Land Use; Estate and Tax Planning, Probate and Trust Administration, Intellectual Property, Media, and Technology; Litigation and Trial; Public Utilities, and Real Estate and Finance. More information available at MPMLaw.com.