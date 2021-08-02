ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Maine Community Foundation’s Equity Fund is accepting applications from nonprofits for project and capacity-building grants that address lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer issues and needs in Maine. The Fund helps strengthen LGBTQ+ organizations and supports initiatives that work toward inclusive, diverse, prejudice-free communities for the LGBTQ+ population and all people in Maine.

Grant awards of up to $7,500 are available, with priority given to projects and organizations that serve people in rural and underserved communities; support LGBTQ+ families, youth or elders; increase access to health care or reduce health disparities; reduce anti-LGBTQ+ violence; support social and cultural community-building activities; and provide education to promote respect and understanding of LGBTQ+ people.

The deadline for grant applications is Sept. 15. An online application, guidelines and list of 2020 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.





Last year’s grantees included:

Consumers for Affordable Health Care Foundation, to educate LGBTQ+ Mainers about health insurance options in light of economic displacement from COVID-19 and assist them in finding coverage: $7,500

Downeast Rainbow Alliance, to create reliable community space for Downeast Q+ youth while supporting creation of gender-affirming spaces and LGBT2Q+ cultural competency across schools and organizations

MaineTransNetwork, to ensure transgender people in all communities in Maine have access to spaces where they belong, and health care where they are affirmed

Outright Lewiston Auburn, to continue ongoing support of LGBTQ+ youth, families, and schools in Western Maine.



If you have questions, please contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or 207-761-2440.



Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.