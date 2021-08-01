AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Labor has warned residents of a new phishing scam in which a scammer is sending text messages while posing as the department.

The labor department said the scammer is attempting to pry victims’ personal information via text messages. The messages typically include links that claim to lead to information about unemployment benefits on unofficial websites.

The department said it doesn’t conduct any business via text message and doesn’t ask for sensitive information via social media or text. It asked that anyone receiving such a text message dismiss and ignore it.