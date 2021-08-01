AUGUSTA — New Ventures Maine is offering two tuition-free business courses online for Maine adults. Registration is open at newventuresmaine.org.

For business owners interested in writing a business plan to launch a new business, Venturing Forth: Business Planning for Entrepreneurs is a 60-hour course covering topics including customers, competition, marketing, taxes, financing, legal aspects and more. In-class activities, guest speakers and homework assignments lead to the completed business plan and road map for success. The class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays from September to December and includes three follow-up networking sessions. Class size is limited. An application, orientation attendance, and interview are required to join the class. Online applications are due by Friday, Sept. 3.

For small business owners, Grow Your Business Online is a self-paced, asynchronous class designed to provide small business owners the tools, skills and mentorship to build a successful digital presence. Using an online platform, entrepreneurs complete lessons on topics such as the company’s brand, determining the most effective website type, creating captivating content, using best practices for getting to the top of search results, creating and building a website, using email marketing, and understanding cybersecurity to keep customer information safe. This course is offered in partnership with the Association for Enterprise Opportunity and GoDaddy. Participants receive a bundle of free tools including a domain name, hosting package, web builder, and email marketing solution for a two-year term. Register online at https://newventuresmaine.org/schedules/grow-your-business-online-3/anytime before Sept. 10; course concludes Sept. 30.





For more information, contact Karin Petrin at 207-768-9468 or karin.petrin@maine.edu.



New Ventures Maine is a statewide program of the University of Maine at Augusta, University of Maine System, an equal opportunity/affirmative action institution. New Ventures Maine creates an empowering environment for Maine people to define and achieve their career, financial and small business goals. Upcoming workshops and classes are listed on the NVME class schedule or call toll-free in Maine at 800-442-2092.