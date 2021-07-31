Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

Matt Delaney’s work in Millinocket

Matt Delaney’s presence in Millinocket has not only transformed the Millinocket Memorial Library into a vibrant and progressive community resource but also, the outlook of many who now see through his examples, that great things can be accomplished. Delaney will point out that much of his work would not be possible without the support and participation of others and his team while together, have created lasting building blocks for Millinocket’s future.

Beautiful and lasting heirloom quilts are not created from a few swatches of fabric, but a multitude of “blocks” sewn together that when joined, create a composition whose overall sum is far greater than any individual part. Delaney’s presence and endeavors at the library has created many blocks of communal fabric including the significant renovation and upgrading of the library, free enrollment to the library to increase community access and participation, Digital Learning Lab, Katahdin Story Booth, Katahdin Gear Library, enhanced children’s space, young adult programs, among many others.





Delaney’s accomplishments have been many even before coming to Millinocket and if each accomplishment were a personal quilt block, he will eventually have a seeming tapestry too large for most any person to imagine they would receive in return. Please join others in thanking and acknowledging Matt’s work by sending your message to him on a 5-foot-by-5-foot piece of fabric, or paper (if necessary) to: Millinocket Memorial Library, c/o Matt Delaney, 5 Maine Ave. Millinocket, ME 04462

Jack Crevalle

T1 R9 Wels

CMP corridor is about making money

I have watched the situation with the power line that is to be run through the forests of western Maine with a jaundiced eye. Why a jaundiced eye? It is because throughout history most major events that created intentional degradation of our natural wonders were done in the name of progress. Progress is a code word for “making money” Our rivers and lakes were dammed, whole towns were flooded out, wetlands were paved over for parking lots, wind turbine farms were built, roads were built through sensitive forests, all in the name of progress, i.e. making money.

In this case, the proponents neglect to focus on the thousands of acres of the impoundment in Canada that were submerged. Is a swarth more than 50 miles long not a clear cut? How is the vegetation going to be kept from growing back into this non-clear cut? In this case ” green energy” is, in my opinion, an environmental boondoggle.

Let there be no mistake, this is not some compassionate project to alleviate the suffering of those poor under-powered folks in Massachusetts; it is a project to make CMP and its investors a bunch of money. I believe it will have no real positive effect on us here in Maine, but will create that 50-mile, non-clear cut and all its ramifications.

Bob Mercer

Bucksport

Susan Collins right on For the People Act

I have been dismayed by a number of recent letters criticizing Sen. Susan Collins’ vote against S.1 that would have resulted in a federal takeover of the entire election system. Although it was branded a “voting rights bill,” I think it was actually a Trojan horse concealing a host of bad policies.

One of the bill’s misguided proposals called for injecting billions of our taxpayer dollars into federal campaigns to subsidize politicians. Does anyone honestly think that the problem with elections is that there is not enough money? I doubt many Americans support giving even more of their hard-earned dollars to already bloated campaigns rather than paving our roads and funding our schools.

Just last year, the Collins-Sara Gideon race was one of the most expensive Senate races in the country. Out-of-state groups spent more than $100 million to persuade Maine voters on top of record spending by both campaigns in an election that seemed to drag on for an eternity. If S.1 were law, it would only push the levels of spending even higher, funding (likely) negative ads and mailers targeting the voters at our own expense. That is just plain wrong.

In addition, S.1 would have overruled the election laws of every single state — even in Maine — despite the fact that we have one of the highest turnout rates in the country and some of the most liberal election laws in the country. Simply put, S.1 was a bad bill, and Collins was right to oppose it.

Stephanie Anderson

Cape Elizabeth