LEWISTON — The following students have been named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in May 2021. This is a distinction earned by students whose grade point average is 3.88 or higher.

Elias Veilleux of Orono. Veilleux, the son of Marc J. Veilleux and Jennifer L. Pickard, is a 2019 graduate of Orono High School. He is majoring in physics and minoring in mathematics and music at Bates.

Katherine Buetens of Orono. Buetens, the daughter of Orin W. Buetens and Christienne B. Boisvert, is a 2020 graduate of Orono High School.

Leah Ruck of Orono. Ruck, the daughter of Philip Ruck and Deanna Prince, is a 2020 graduate of Orono High School.