WALDOBORO — After a year without live performances, Halcyon is thrilled to return to Broad Bay Church in Waldoboro for an evening of invigorating, joyful and celebratory music. On Sunday, Aug. 8 at 7 p.m. violinists Sophie and Josie Davis, violist Colin Wheatley, cellist Nora Williauer and pianist Margarita Rovenskaya will perform Dvorak’s beloved Piano Quintet alongside music by Eric Whitacre and Jose Elizondo.

Halcyon is a Maine-based ensemble dedicated to fostering connection, community, vibrancy, joy, accessibility, and warmth through musical performance. Admission is by donation at the door. Learn more at halcyonstringquartet.com.