This story will be updated.

Editor’s note: Due to rising coronavirus cases in Maine and across the country, we have resumed our detailed daily coronavirus update.

Another 120 coronavirus cases have been reported across the state, Maine health officials said Thursday.





No new deaths were reported on Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 899.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 70,261, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 70,141 on Wednesday.

Of those, 51,278 have been confirmed positive, while 18,983 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,139 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,490), Aroostook (1,972), Cumberland (17,486), Franklin (1,411), Hancock (1,413), Kennebec (6,723), Knox (1,191), Lincoln (1,108), Oxford (3,689), Penobscot (6,475), Piscataquis (603), Sagadahoc (1,487), Somerset (2,336), Waldo (1,110), Washington (962) and York (13,803) counties. Information about the location of two additional cases was not available Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 34,675,359 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 611,805 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.