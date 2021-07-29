ORLAND — After running the blenders quietly for two months, Ananda Luna DownEast Cafe & Curiosities in Orland will be holding its official grand opening on Saturday, July 31 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The cafe is located at 98 Castine Road, which locals know as the former Orland Village Masonic Building, as well as the home to Yoga DownEast. This historic building overlooks the Narramissic River, and is located just minutes from Bucksport off from Acadia Highway and along the main artery to reach Castine.

The menu features healthy and nutritious food to-go, including a variety of smoothies, soups, teas, and more. A full menu will be available, as well as complimentary tastings of various menu items and giveaways.





“It’s been a dream of mine to be able to offer food choices that nourish the body and mind while still tasting good,” said owner Krista Hastings. “Our menu has been carefully designed to incorporate quality ingredients into delicious and health-conscious creations.”

In addition to being health-conscious, the cafe will be a favorite with customers who have specific dietary needs. The kitchen is 100 percent gluten-free, dairy-free and plant-based.

“Finding healthy options while you’re out in the world, especially when you have dietary preferences, can be a real challenge,” said Hastings. “Our goal is to provide our community, and those traveling, with a mindful choice.”

While customers are waiting for their handmade smoothie or other menu items, they can browse the curiosities shop. The shop offers an assortment of curated gifts and other items, including yoga supplies, tea, garden, moon-themed items, spiritual gifts, herbal products, and more.

Ananda Luna DownEast Cafe is open Monday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and closed Wednesday.

For more information or to see a full menu of offerings, search for Ananda Luna DownEast on Google Map, visit during normal business hours, or call 207-469-1070.