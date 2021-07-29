BLUE HILL — As part of its summer festival Aug. 17–21, Blue Hill Bach will present a series of free educational events. On Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. at the Blue Hill Congregational Church, violinist Jude Ziliak will lead a master class in Baroque technique for string players. A specialist in historical performance practice, Ziliak teaches at the Special Music School, New York City’s public school for musically gifted children.

The popular “Bach’s Lunch”, a lecture-demonstration about the music in this year’s Blue Hill Bach festival, will be presented by conductor John Finney and members of the ensemble. Blue Hill Bach joins forces with The Blue Hill Co-op to present this free event on Thursday, Aug. 19 at noon. The public is encouraged to support the Co-op Café by purchasing lunch to enjoy along with the music.

On Friday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. in the Howard Room of the Blue Hill Public Library, historical musicologist Natasha Roule will present “The Anna Magdalena Effect: Musical Women in Bach’s World,” a lecture co-sponsored by the Blue Hill Public Library. Dr. Roule’s research explores the contributions of women to 17th and 18th-century musical society. Her most recent article, “The Forgotten Women of French Baroque Opera: A New Approach to the Repertoire,” is forthcoming in EMag, the magazine of Early Music America.

For more information about these and other festival events, go to bluehillbach.org or phone 207-613-5454.