The Maine Basketball Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2020 during a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 22, at the Anah Shriners hall on Outer Broadway in Bangor.

The ceremony was canceled last year due to COVID-19.

Seventeen people, as well as seven Legends of the Game and the 1987 Morse High School of Bath boys basketball team, will be honored during the ceremony.

Tickets are available by accessing the MBHoF website at mainebasketballhalloffame.com.