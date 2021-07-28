AUGUSTA — In the coming weeks, St. Michael Parish in Augusta will help local single mothers who need assistance keeping up with the expenses of caring for their children.

Large baskets will be stationed in the front of each parish church (listed below) on the weekends of Aug. 7-8 and Aug. 14-15 for parishioners and community members to drop off toothpaste (5-6 ounce tubes) and shampoo (12-15 ounce bottles) before, during, and after Masses. Toothbrushes will also be collected for those who are able to donate them.

The collection is sponsored by the St. Michael Parish Social Justice & Peace Commission to benefit the “Bridging the Gap” program, an initiative in Augusta that helps people connect with resources that help meet their basic needs, offers opportunities for meaningful volunteerism, and provides the chance for social connection.





If you are able to donate, here is the Mass information for the parish and addresses for each parish church:

St. Augustine Church

75 Northern Avenue, Augusta

Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary Church

41 Western Avenue, Augusta

Sundays at 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.

St. Joseph Church

110 School Street, Gardiner

Sundays at 10 a.m.

Sacred Heart Church

14 Summer Street, Hallowell

Sundays at 5 p.m. (August 8 only)

St. Denis Church

298 Grand Army Road, Whitefield

Saturdays at 4 p.m.

St. Francis Xavier Church

130 Route 133, Winthrop

Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m.

Contributing to the program is something that has become a labor of love for St. Michael Parish and a welcome source of assistance for the recipients.

“‘Bridging the Gap’ doesn’t change people’s lives. Rather, it provides the space, resources, and support for individuals to change their own lives,” said Sarah Miller, director of the program. “We stand on the shoulders of many, and it is only because of strong community support from places like St. Michael Parish that allows us to continue with our work. We thank anyone who can donate for joining us in envisioning a community in which everyone is given the opportunity to thrive and live with dignity.”

For more information or to drop off a donation during the week, contact St. Michael Parish at 207-623-8823 or St.Michael@portlanddiocese.org.