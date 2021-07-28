CAMDEN — The SoundCheck series of one-set performances returns to the Camden Opera House, 29 Elm Street, Friday, Aug. 6. At 7:30 p.m., innovative fingerstyle guitarist and composer Hiroya Tsukamoto will perform, sponsored by the Blackberry Inn.

Tsukamoto fuses folk, jazz and world music. Born and raised in Japan, he came to the U.S. in 2000 via a scholarship to Berklee College of Music. In 2019 Tsukamoto captivated local concertgoers in the opera house’s Blue Café series. He also recorded his latest album, “Window to the World,” that year in Brunswick. In 2018, he placed second in the International Finger Style Guitar Championship.

Tickets are $10, and advance purchase is encouraged via camdenoperahouse.com and 207-236-3154. The opera house is using a choose-your-own ticketing software that creates every-other-row distancing, as well as inserting a couple of seats either side of each party’s reservation, for comfortable spacing. Wearing a face covering while in the building is requested. Doors will open at 7 p.m. SoundCheck also is livestreamed on the COH Facebook page.

Also happening this weekend is Camden Summer Sounds, the first of two free Sunday afternoon concerts at the Camden Snow Bowl. The Aug. 8 concert features the Jason Spooner Band with special guest Travis James Humphrey, who will open the show at 2 p.m. For more information, and to donate to the Community Arts Fund that makes it all possible, visit www.camdenoperahouse.com.