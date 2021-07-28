PORTLAND — Bicycle-riding music fans will be able to safely park their bikes for free at all 11 Thompson’s Point concerts in 2021, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine announced in a joint statement with Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. on Wednesday.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with the BCM to bring this free service back to the State Theater Summer Concert Series at Thompson’s Point,” said Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Field Marketing Manager Patrick Hazlett. “We previously tested this concept in 2019 and the response was overwhelmingly positive.”

The name “valet bike parking” may be new to some, but the concept is simple. Concert attendees can ride their bikes to Thompson’s Point for any concert, drop off their bicycle with BCM staff and volunteers near the entrance, receive a wristband that matches one put on their bike, and enjoy the show worry-free.

The bikes will be stored on racks in a secure area, and when the show is over, attendees can return to the valet bike parking tent and have their bike brought to them.

This initiative is part of the BCM’s commitment to encouraging active transportation, the Coalition says.

“Leave your lock at home and your bike with us,” said BCM Mission Advancement Director Mariah Healy. “We’re offering this service in an effort to get more Mainers on bikes and also save them the hassle of looking for a place to park their car or lock their bike.”

Valet bike parking will make its 2021 debut at the Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats’ sold-out show on Friday, July 30, and will continue for every summer show, culminating with the Dirty Heads and Sublime with Rome concert on Tuesday, Sept. 21.

In addition to the support from Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Martin’s Point Health Care is also sponsoring the valet bike parking program.



For more information about the Bicycle Coalition of Maine, their work, and volunteer opportunities, visit bikemaine.org. More information about the Thompson’s Point summer concerts can be found at statetheatreportland.com/thompsons-point-listing/.