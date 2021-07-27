The U.S. was primed to backpedal in its COVID-19 response on Tuesday, with federal health officials preparing to recommend mask-wearing for vaccinated people in certain areas of the country as a more contagious variant leads to rising cases nationwide.

Maine has had among the nation’s lowest case rates throughout the pandemic and has recorded relatively few cases of the delta variant. The state may not be immediately affected by the recommendations set to be unveiled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, but Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah told Bangor officials on Monday that people here should be prepared to mask up again. Maine repealed indoor mask mandates in May.

We want to answer your questions on how the latest round of federal recommendations will change things in Maine. Send us your questions by using the form below.