AUGUSTA, Maine — Federal health officials recommended on Tuesday that people in areas with higher COVID-19 transmission wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status Tuesday, a designation that includes York and Piscataquis counties.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a news conference that the agency’s recommendations on where people should continue mask wearing is for counties that have more than 50 new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days.





In Maine, that group includes just York and Piscataquis counties, per the CDC’s tracker, two areas of Maine that have seen the pandemic play out in vastly different ways. While York has seen 20 percent of Maine’s cases throughout the pandemic, Piscataquis, a rural county that is the least populated in the state, has seen less than 1 percent of cases.

Maine has one of the lowest overall case rates among states and one of the highest vaccination rates. While new cases here have risen in recent days, they have not increased nearly as much as the rest of the country. Health officials estimate the more contagious delta variant, while making up the bulk of new COVID-19 cases across the country, has a relatively small presence in the state so far but could be dangerous as it is more contagious than the original strain.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah had predicted the variant would have a bigger presence in the state. He told Bangor city councilors Monday night that vaccinated people should prepare to mask up again but did not indicate whether Maine would be adopting requirements.

A statement from Gov. Janet Mills’ administration was forthcoming on Tuesday afternoon. The Democratic governor ended Maine’s pandemic-related state of emergency on June 30, meaning she no longer has the authority to unilaterally reimpose mask requirements. Mills ended the mask requirement for indoor public spaces in May.