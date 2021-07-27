MEDFORD/SOMERVILLE, Massachusetts — Tufts University awarded approximately 1,500 undergraduate students degrees in disciplines ranging from the sciences and engineering to the humanities and fine arts during its online degree conferral ceremony commemorating the accomplishments of the Class of 2021.

The graduates from the School of Arts and Sciences and the School of Engineering included:

Catherine Ahola of Veazie, with a degree in biology (BS) Summa Cum Laude and

Katherine Butler of Bangor, with a degree in community health (BA).