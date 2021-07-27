PORTLAND — Market Decisions Research, which conducts qualitative and quantitative research for nonprofit, for-profit and government organizations across the country, has announced the promotion of Patrick Madden to president this month. Madden, who previously served as the firm’s executive vice president, will take the helm as lead executive from owner Curtis Mildner, who will retain ownership of the company while assuming a new role as an advisor to management.

Madden has been with MDR since 2003 and currently serves as principal investigator on a wide range of research projects for nonprofits, government agencies and health care organizations. As president, he will be surrounded by a senior executive team that has also been with the firm for nearly 20 years, including Vice President of Operations Jennifer Oliver, Vice President of Research Dr. Brian Robertson and Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Nathaniel Mildner.

“This transition plan has been in the works for several years,” said MDR owner Curtis Mildner. “Patrick started as an entry level employee and has been successful in every role he has taken on. He is ready to lead. We are well situated for future growth and will continue to provide data and consulting expertise for our clients that is on-par with large firms and the best university-based researchers in the country.”





In his new role, Madden intends to continue to emphasize exacting research methods and advanced analysis to do more “research for good,” focusing efforts on projects to help improve societal wellbeing and health.

“The value of accurate data collection has become more important than ever,” said Madden. “In my 18 years at Market Decisions, we have been at the forefront of the most innovative research and data gathering techniques, and this will remain our priority. I am grateful to Curtis for providing me with this opportunity and look forward to embracing this new challenge with the support of my colleagues.”

Madden has a master of business administration from the University of Southern Maine. He currently volunteers on the Board of the New England Chapter of the Insights Association and the New England Society for Healthcare Communications; and is a former Executive Council member of the New England Association of Public Opinion Research. He currently lives in Dayton with his wonderful wife and two children, where he enjoys spending time outdoors in Maine all year round and accumulating home improvement projects which drag on far too long.



Based in Portland, Maine, Market Decisions Research conducts both qualitative and quantitative research for nonprofit, for-profit, and government organizations across the country using entirely in-house resources and the most advanced analytical techniques. The firm’s expertise spans many industries and sectors, including public health, health care, environmental studies, judicial performance evaluation surveys, and insurance. For more information, visit https://marketdecisions.com/.