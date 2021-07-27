ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund of the Maine Community Foundation have awarded $335,000 in scholarships to 16 students, all graduates of Maine high schools. Students receive financial support for graduate and undergraduate studies at schools across the U.S.

New Gannett and Gibbs journalism scholarship recipients are Ella Anderson, Long Island; Ashley Allen, Yarmouth; Ryan Bell, Palmyra; Mark Fuller, Ellsworth; Logan Martin, Dover-Foxcroft; Kathleen Mcpherson, Kittery; Eliza Ramos, Bernard; Nic Roy, Old Orchard Beach; and John Terhune, Somerville. Renewing Gannett and Gibbs scholars are Abram Buehner, Newcastle; Jacob Ireland, Charleston; Madison Morin, Benton; Samuel Pausman, Falmouth; Ethan Snow, Brooksville; Kristen Waite, Turner; and Molly Whelan, Freeport.

A volunteer review committee selected the students based on demonstrated interest in journalism, excellence in academic performance, and financial need. Applications for the 2022 Gannett and Gibbs scholarships will be available in January. Guidelines and a link to the online application can be found at www.mainecf.org.





The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade or technical school. The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field.

The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. MaineCF manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.