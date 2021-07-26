University of Maine women’s basketball player Anne Simon was named most valuable player of the 2021 FIBA FIBA Women’s European Championship for Small Countries after leading her native Luxembourg to the title Sunday with a 69-59 victory over Ireland.

Simon, a 5-foot-8-inch rising junior at UMaine from Sandwiler, Luxembourg, averaged 13.5 points, 4 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game during her team’s undefeated run in the six-team event, which also included teams from Andorra, Cyprus, Kosovo and Malta.

She shot 59.4 percent from the field and 40 percent from beyond the 3-point arc while averaging 18 minutes per game in her team’s four contests.





Simon scored in double figures in each of the first three games, including a game-high 19 points along with four assists and four steals during Luxembourg’s 89-46 semifinal victory over Malta.

She also contributed 17 points and seven rebounds to a 90-60 victory over Cyprus and 14 points and five rebounds in Luxembourg’s tournament-opening 94-65 win over Kosovo.

Simon previously helped guide Luxembourg to a second-place finish at the 2018 European Championship for Small Countries.

Simon earned All-America East first-team status at UMaine last winter, averaging 12.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game to help the Black Bears to a 17-3 record and a berth in the conference championship game.

She also was named America East Rookie of the Year as a first-year player at UMaine during the 2019-20 season.