Northern Light Palliative Care is happy to share that Kimberly Marshall, DNP, AG-ACNP- BC, has joined the practice. Kimberly earned her master’s degree as an Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner from Drexel University, then went on to earn her doctorate in nursing from Old Dominion University.

Most recently, she was employed as a nurse practitioner in pulmonary and critical care medicine at Centra Medical Group Southside Pulmonology Center in Virginia. Other clinical experience includes hospital medicine with Hospital Associates of Virginia, Independent Physician Resources in Georgia, and other healthcare facilities across Virginia.

Kimberly is a member of American Association of Nurse Practitioners, the Virginia Council of Nurse Practitioners, the Maine Nurse Practitioner Association and is board certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). She looks forward to working with our palliative care patients on providing the best quality of life through pain and symptom relief, and psychological and spiritual care.

To schedule a referral, ask your primary care physician or other specialist to make an appointment at 207-973-6604. Learn more about palliative care at northernlighthealth.org/emmcpalliative.