HOULTON – Katahdin Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: KTHN), parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, a community bank founded in 1918 serving northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions, has announced second-quarter earnings of $2.50 million, or $0.76 per common share.

Total assets reached $948.0 million on June 30. This was an increase of $6.6 million over the first quarter of 2021.

“The second quarter of 2021 provided solid financial results,” said Jon J. Prescott, president and chief executive officer. “In addition to this, we were pleased to be named one of the Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks in the United States by American Banker magazine.”





Prescott added that “I am also pleased to share that we recently announced plans to relocate our Scarborough branch at 144 US Route One to 136 US One in the spring of 2022. By moving the retail branch and commercial staff, we will be able to expand the services we offer and better enhance the community banking experience.”

For more information and to view a copy of our most recent quarterly financial report, visit KatahdinTrust.com/Shareholder-Relations.