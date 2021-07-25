The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated normal wear and tear on the Bangor Municipal Golf Course’s fleet of golf carts, prompting the course to ask the city for replacements.

The golf course last year allowed only one rider per cart under state COVID-19 restrictions to ensure social distancing, instead of letting multiple golfers carpool while out on the green, said Rob Jarvis, head professional at the golf course.

“That meant that for every two carts that would normally go out, there were four,” Jarvis said.





The carts are 11 years old, he said. “They’re not like a normal car. They’ve had twice the use.”

In addition, the course saw more players during the pandemic, as golf courses nationwide saw a surge in interest in the outdoor sport that’s conducive to social distancing.

The Bangor Municipal Golf Course has seen player numbers continue to increase this year, Jarvis said. The course has 480 members this year, Jarvis said, which is higher than the course’s membership in 2020.

“There’s definitely been an increase in play,” he said. “It’s even higher than last year.”

The golf course is asking the city of Bangor to replace 50 golf carts from its fleet.

At their meeting on Monday, councilors will decide whether to enter into a five-year lease for new golf carts from Five Star Golf Cars, which has a Windham location. The course wants to have the new carts in place for the 2022 season, and wants to order them now as demand for golf carts has surged following the relaxation of pandemic restrictions, leading to supply shortages.

The agreement would run for five years and cost $38,850 per year.

