BELFAST — Waldo County Triad is hosting its annual Senior Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the Tarratine Hall on Main Street in Belfast. There will be exhibits of services available to older persons, Bingo with prizes, and lunch. Everything is free to those 50 and over. The event opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. Join Triad for an opportunity to see friends, have fun, get a meal and learn about what is going on, too. Everything is free to those 50 and over.

Waldo County Triad is a three-way partnership of citizens, community-based organizations, and law enforcement dedicated to improving the safety and well-being of older adults. Triad has been in Waldo County for over 20 years.

For more information about the Senior Appreciation Day or about Waldo County Triad, call toll-free 1-866-426-2555.