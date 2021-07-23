BELFAST — The newly created terraced gardens at the home of Elsa Mead, 40 Bayview Street will be on display July 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. as part of Belfast Garden Club’s Open Garden Day. The 10 beautiful public gardens in Belfast, lovingly tended by members of the club, will also be featured that day. A printed map with locations of the public gardens will be available at the Mead garden and guests are encouraged to explore them all that day or in the future. The gardens will be open rain or shine and a $5 donation is requested to sustain club operations.

Mead’s daughter, Stephanie and son-in-law Erich Winzer, both Brooklyn-based artists, came to visit at the start of the pandemic and stayed for three seasons, creating a contemporary garden which slopes to the bay. What started as an easy project of building a few raised beds, quickly morphed into a huge undertaking, Stephanie said. “We took up all the grass by hand and leveled everything,” she said. “There are so many rocks here.” The two then added a pea stone path which meanders down from level to level. To aid with erosion, the landscape slopes gently to the right and an underground drainage system was added.

Large granite steps lead visitors down to a cedar pergola with a sitting area which boasts climbers such as a grape vine, honeysuckle, and clematis. A few other spots to sit, relax and take in the colorful surroundings are sprinkled throughout the terraces. Mead is also growing vegetables such as squash, potatoes, corn, salad greens, herbs and strawberries in one of the beds. Mead, who is originally from California, said she visited Belfast and fell in love with the city on the bay. “I fell in love with the life here, the people, and the energy,” she said. “I couldn’t leave.”



The Belfast Garden Club has promoted public gardens and stimulated the knowledge and love of gardening for more than 90 years. Proceeds from the club’s fundraising support local public gardens and several scholarship funds. For more information, visit BelfastGardenClub.org.