Fairfield heavyweight Justin Rolfe may get the chance to fight on a big-time Las Vegas boxing card after all.

Rolfe’s scheduled four-round bout against undefeated Steven Torres — originally scheduled for Las Vegas but then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Aug. 7 — now is slated to be held Aug. 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The fight will be on the undercard of the pay-per-view main event between eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2, 39 KOs) and current International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Council welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. (27-0, 21 KOs).





“It’s weird how things work, but it’s given us more time to work on the things we’ve been working on,” said Rolfe, the reigning American Boxing Federation Atlantic heavyweight champion.

Rolfe (6-2-1) won the ABF Atlantic belt by defeating Jose Corral on June 26 in Derry, New Hampshire, then was offered the chance to fight Torres on the undercard of the heavyweight championship fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder originally scheduled for July 24.

That show was postponed after Fury tested positive for COVID-19, and the Rolfe-Torres fight was moved to Minneapolis.

But a delay out of the Torres camp reportedly prompted his bout against Rolfe to be delayed again, finally resulting this week in the new date on the Pacquiao-Spence Jr. card.

Torres will enter the contest with a 4-0 record with all of his victories by knockout.

“Pacquiao in my opinion is the best fighter of my time,” said the 29-year-old Rolfe. “I’ve looked up to him since I started boxing and he’s still boxing. So for me to have the honor to fight on the undercard of one of his fights is even bigger than a Fury fight.”