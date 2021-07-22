The Portland International Jetport is on track to see its busiest summer ever, as tourism and travel boom following a historically slow 2020 due to the pandemic.

For July and August, there were more airplane seats for sale into and out of the city than ever before, jetport authorities told the Portland Press Herald. Just a few months ago, passenger volumes at the airport — which is the state’s largest — were half what they were in 2019.

“It is brilliant news. We are very pleased by the … recovery for Maine and leisure traffic to the state,” Paul Bradbury, director of the Portland International Jetport, told the newspaper.





For July, there were about 292,000 seats available for passengers, the newspaper reported. There are about 300,000 available for August, which narrowly beats the record for the month that was set three years ago.

Added airline routes to Portland, paired with the state’s tourism appeal, are likely factors for the uptick in visitors.

As the virus spread rapidly in May 2020, the airport saw fewer than 5,500 passengers pass through the gates, the newspaper reported. The highest volume of travelers for that year — more than 80,000 travelers — came in August, though it was a third of the volume compared with the year before.

Travelers steadily trickled through the airport at the beginning of 2021, but when travel restrictions were lifted across the county in May, the airport began booming.

“We are almost back to 2019 levels on a seven-day rolling average,” Bradbury said.