The armed man accused of robbing a Corinth credit union last month is still at large and federal authorities have dubbed him the “Thirsty Bandit” as they continue to look for him.

The man, who was named the Thirsty Bandit because he was seen grabbing a drink from a cooler at a nearby store beforehand, has eluded police since June 25, when they say he robbed the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union at 500 Main St. at 8:49 a.m.

The Thirsty Bandit is accused of walking into the bank, flashing a firearm and demanding bank tellers to empty their drawers before he walked out with money in a black bag with handles.





He’s about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, slender and weighs 130 to 150 pounds, according to the FBI.

The FBI’s Boston division said Thursday that it believes he’s still in Maine and that it considers him armed and dangerous. The agency is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to his identification, arrest and prosecution.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 or the FBI at -857-386-2000. They can also contact the FBI online at tips. fbi .gov.