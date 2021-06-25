Surveillance footage shows a man the Maine State Police suspect of robbing the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union branch on Main Street in Corinth on Friday morning.

A man robbed a credit union on Main Street in Corinth early Friday morning, putting money into a black-handled bag before leaving, according to the Maine State Police.

The white male robbed the Maine Savings Federal Credit Union branch at 7:49 a.m., police said. The suspect is approximately 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds.

He entered the branch wearing a dark baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt-type jacket with a dark shirt, khakis, a face mask and blue medical gloves, police said.

He put the money into an approximately 12-by-12-inch, black-handled bag.

State troopers are investigating and seeking the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 207-973-3700 ext. 9. The Maine State Police has asked people to stay out of the area if possible as it investigates.