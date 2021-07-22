MILBRIDGE – Registration is now open for OWLette, free summer day camp for girls at the Milbridge Commons Wellness Park. OWLette is an extension of OWL: Outdoor Women Lead, a collaborative project between Women for Healthy Rural Living (WHRL) and Maine Outdoor School, L3C. OWL programs teach outdoor and naturalist skills to women and girls in Downeast Maine. Our goal is to strengthen women and girls’ confidence outside, because everyone deserves to feel comfortable and empowered in the outdoors.



OWLette camp will run from Aug. 23-26. This session is for girls ages 9-11 who live in the Milbridge area. Girls will learn naturalist, outdoor and gardening skills pertinent to Downeast Maine in a supportive outdoor setting.



“Maine Outdoor School focuses on getting people of all ages outdoors, having fun, and learning from nature,” says Hazel Stark, co-Ffunder and Registered Maine Guide at Maine Outdoor School. “The outdoors can be a place where we can find peace, get inspired, discover our strengths, and develop new skills. Having a camp specifically for girls helps build a non-competitive environment where girls have more confidence with trying new things.”







Zabet NeuCollins, assistant director of WHRL, expanded: “Having a camp geared towards girls was a natural fit for us. WHRL’s mission is to advance and promote the health and wellness of the woman, her family, and her community. And since it is proven that spending time outdoors significantly increases your chance of a healthy life, let’s get girls outside by providing an educational, supportive, and fun environment where girls can experience the outdoors.”

Registration for OWLette opened July 15 and will end the first week of August. To learn more and register, visit https://whrl.org/programs/owl.

Contact: Zabet NeuCollins at 319-325-4323 or zabet@whrl.org.