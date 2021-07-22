DOVER-FOXCROFT — Pine Tree Hospice’s 14th annual Golf Open is co-hosted this year by internationally known Puritan Medical Products of Guilford. Be part of our exciting tournament on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Foxcroft Golf Club in Dover-Foxcroft. This is Pine Tree Hospice’s most important fundraiser, and we want you there.

Teams can register for shotgun starts at 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. Registration fee is $45 per person, which includes a cart, a bag of goodies and lunch. And as always, there will be fantastic prizes such as 4- to 18-hole passes to Mt. Kineo Golf Course, Penobscot Valley Country Club and others. There will also be a silent auction which will include four to 18 hole rounds of golf from Webhannet in Kennebunkport, something really special from Quality Jewelers in Bangor and more.

This year be on the lookout for early bidding on the silent auction items — they will be on our Pine Tree Hospice Facebook page starting Aug. 14. Anyone can bid on them, and the winners will be announced at the end of the tournament.





Win or lose, you will have a great time, meet wonderful people and help support Pine Tree Hospice. We have been serving communities in three counties for 35 years, making life better for individuals with life-limiting illnesses, caregivers and the bereaved.

How can you be part of this day? Put together a team of friends, family or co-workers and call Pine Tree Hospice at 207-802-8078 or email info@pinetreehospice.org.

All proceeds will benefit Pine Tree Hospice’s non-medical volunteer hospice, caregiver, and bereavement services. Pine Tree Hospice must raise 100 percent of its monies through donations, grants and fundraising, and we could not do it without you.