The University of Maine football team has continued to shore up its defense with the addition of two more transfers.

Safety Harvey Clayton Jr. and cornerback Arin Mannery will each have one year of eligibility remaining beginning this fall.

Miami native Clayton spent the past three years at Football Championship Subdivision school Duquesne University after spending two seasons at the University of Illinois, a Football Bowl Subdivision institution.





Mannery, who is from Riverside, California, spent two seasons at FCS school Portland State in Oregon after playing two years at Riverside City College.

They are the fourth and fifth defensive transfers to be added to the program over the past seven weeks, joining defensive lineman Xavier Mitchell (Arkansas-Pine Bluff) and linebackers Ray Miller (Campbell University) and Brian Lee Jr. (Saint Francis University).

UMaine allowed 33.5 points and 361.5 yards per game in its COVID-19-abbreviated four-game spring season. The Black Bears went 2-2.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Clayton played in all five of Duqesne’s games this spring and had 10 tackles and a pass breakup. He was fifth on the team in tackles in 2019 with 40 and he also had four pass breakups and an interception. He started all 11 games that season.

He had 30 tackles in 11 games in 2018.

Duquesne plays in the Northeast Conference.

Prior to that, Clayton appeared in 11 games at Big Ten school Illinois and made 13 tackles.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Mannery opted out of the 2020-21 season at Portland State after appearing in nine games in 2019 and registering 10 tackles and two pass breakups. Portland State is in the Big Sky Conference.

Mannery had 34 tackles and an interception in 19 games at Riverside City College.