The morning after delivering an historic performance that catapulted the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years, Giannis Antetokounmpo cruised through the drive thru at Chick-fil-A.

Clutching the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his lap and broadcasting the visit to more than 150,000 fans on Instagram Live, the Finals MVP was looking to place a special order.

“Can I have, please, a 50-piece [chicken] minis?” he said. “Fifty exactly. Not 51. Not 49 … 50.”

Ah, to be a champion.

The large and specific number of crispy, celebratory nuggets mirrors the 50 points Antetokounmpo scored during a remarkable performance in Game 6 of the Finals, when the Greek Freak carried the Bucks to a 105-98 victory over the Phoenix Suns to win the title.

Antetokounmpo, who finished with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in one of the most dominant and impressive individual efforts in Finals history, helped Milwaukee put a championship bow on a one-of-a-kind pandemic season while proving that a small market team without a “Big Three” can win it all.

