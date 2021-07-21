Volunteers are invited to join Moosehead Trails and the State Bureau of Parks and Lands on Sunday, Aug. 1 for a fun day of hiking and maintenance at Williams Mountain. Work will include a combination of brush cutting, vista management, trail tread improvement and some clearing around the fire tower area. No previous experience is required!

The new Williams Mountain Trail is a moderate hike along a forested ridgeline that ends with exceptional views south and west to the Bigelow range and beyond. The trail is located southwest of Moosehead Lake.

Volunteers will meet at the Appalachian Mountain Club office at 127 Moosehead Lake Road at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1. Please bring your own lunch, snacks, drinking water, work gloves, sunscreen/bug spray and layers and raingear. Some tools will be available to share, but participants are encouraged to bring their own loppers, eye protection, hoes, rakes and folding hand saws if they have them. Please wear sturdy boots and appropriate clothing for trail work and for weather conditions. In the event of heavy rain the trip will be canceled and not rescheduled.





For more information or to RSVP, please contact Jenny Ward at 207-280-0291 or Rex Turner at 207-441-9152 or visit Moosehead Trails on Facebook. Carpooling from the Bangor area may be possible for this event.

Moosehead Trails Statement on COVID-19: Trails are an important facility for mental and physical health. Moosehead Trails values the health and safety of all people. Trail maintenance activities are low risk and we feel that we can gather, comply with CDC and state guidelines and do the necessary work so people can recreate safely on our local trails.