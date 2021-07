CARIBOU — Eastern Aroostook Regional School Unit No. 39 will be hosting a ribbon- cutting ceremony and open house on Thursday, July 29. The ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. with tours of the new pre-K to grade 8 Caribou Community School to follow and will run through 6 p.m. The general public is welcome and encouraged to come see the state of the art facility.

