LOVELL — The Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library invites you to learn what really goes on at an art museum on Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m.

Many people believe that working in an art museum should be wonderful, because it is so peaceful, and one can look at art and think about art all the time. However, the truth is far from that, says Dr. Emily Sano, part-time resident of Lovell.

Dr. Sano, who joined the San Antonio Museum of Art in January 2016 as the Coates-Cowden-Brown Senior Advisor for Asian Art, will share her behind-the-scenes perspective, answer your questions, and talk about the more challenging aspects of the job, particularly now, as social and political turmoil affect our everyday lives.

This Summer Speaker Series event will be held in-person at the Hobbs Library in Lovell and, simultaneously, on Zoom. To learn more or to access the Zoom link, please visit www.hobbslibrary.org or call the library at 207-925-3177.